UPDATE 1-Unipetrol cuts Q2 loss but refining segment weighs
July 23, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Unipetrol cuts Q2 loss but refining segment weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Refinery segment hit by low margins, shutdown

* Refinery segment’s EBITDA a negative number (Adds details)

PRAGUE, July 23 (Reuters) - Czech oil group Unipetrol cut its net loss in the second quarter to 426 million crowns ($21.7 million), helped by its petrochemical and retail segments while the refinery segment weighed.

The loss was narrower than the average estimate of a 482 million crown loss in a Reuters analyst poll and smaller than the 598 million crown loss reported a year ago.

But earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding inventory writedowns fell to 663 million crowns from 1.36 billion a year ago, mainly due to a negative number from the refinery segment.

“It is a warning sign that Unipetrol’s refining arm is a lossmaker in this environment even on the EBITDA level, which means that the business is burning cash at the moment,” Ceska Sporitelna said in a note.

“We do not see a change in the environment, which means that the business is likely to be lossmaker this year.”

The refinery segment was hit by lower margins and a drop in sales due to an unplanned shutdown at the Kralupy refinery at the turn of May and June.

EBITDA excluding inventory revaluation in the refining segment alone was at -151 million, down from 355 million a year ago.

The downstream oil processor, majority-owned by PKN Orlen , said it planned a periodic turnaround at the Kralupy refinery in September and October. Capital expenditures for the project are estimated at 600 million crowns, the company added. ($1 = 19.6688 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Jane Baird)

