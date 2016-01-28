FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipetrol Q4 net profit falls more than expected
January 28, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Unipetrol Q4 net profit falls more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol reported a larger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hit by a one-fifth fall in revenue after a blast shut down the company’s petrochemical production last year.

Net profit at the company, 63 percent owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen, fell to 182 million crowns ($7.3 million) in the quarter, from 598 million a year earlier and below the average estimate of 249 million in a Reuters poll.

Unipetrol reiterated it expected its steam cracker unit back working at minimum capacity by July 2016 after a blast last August took it offline. It said it expected to recover 6.7 billion crowns in repair costs, lost profit and other costs connected to the blast from the insurer. ($1 = 24.8040 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Anand Basu)

