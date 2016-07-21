Unipetrol Q2 profit rises as steam cracker insurance payments come in

PRAGUE, July 21 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol reported net profit of 3.1 billion crowns ($126.61 million) in the second quarter, a rise of 4 percent, propped up by insurance payments for a blast that damaged a steam cracker unit a year ago.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, said revenue in the quarter fell 37 percent to 20.6 billion crowns due to lower crude oil prices and petrochemical product sales.

The company said the damaged steam cracker, out of service since a fire in August 2015, would be restarted at eight out of 10 furnaces at the end of next month and at full capacity in October. ($1 = 24.4840 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)