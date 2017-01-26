FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipetrol Q4 profits jump after units restarted, impairment reversed
January 26, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 7 months ago

Unipetrol Q4 profits jump after units restarted, impairment reversed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17 billion crowns ($166.15 million) after the restart of shutdown units and the reversal of an impairment allowance, the company said in a presentation on Thursday.

The net figure was well above the average estimate of 2.71 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll, helped by Unipetrol reversing an impairment of 1.9 billion crowns for downstream assets.

Last quarter, Unipetrol relaunched a steam cracker unit that had been out of service for around a year after a fire. The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, said it had recognized 7.9 billion crowns in 2016 financial statements related to the insurance claim. ($1 = 25.0980 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

