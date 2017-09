March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged touch-screen technology maker Uni-Pixel Inc with accounting fraud in a court complaint on Wednesday.

Uni-Pixel, based in Santa Clara, California, omitted material details from its accounting statements as part of a scheme to mislead investors about its manufacturing and business prospects, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sandra Maler)