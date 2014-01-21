FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol in exclusive talks with Allianz to sell 1.2 bln euro premiums
January 21, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Unipol in exclusive talks with Allianz to sell 1.2 bln euro premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italian insurance group Unipol said on Tuesday it had agreed to proceed with exclusive talks with Germany’s Allianz to sell assets carrying premiums worth around 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion).

In a statement, Unipol and its main operating unit UnipolSai , said the agreement would be formally completed by March 15.

The assets belong to Unipol’s Milano Assicurazioni unit.

Unipol agreed to buy its troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI in 2012 in a complex rescue deal that created Italy’s second-biggest insurer.

To clear the deal, which was finalised in December, the Italian antitrust authority has imposed the sale of a portfolio of assets with premiums worth around 1.7 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7383 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
