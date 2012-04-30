FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol will seek to limit scope of antitrust halt
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Unipol will seek to limit scope of antitrust halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN LAZZARO DI SAVENA, Italy, April 30 (Reuters) - Unipol will ask Italy’s antitrust authority to limit the scope of a suspension of the insurer’s merger plans with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI only to a number of operations.

Unipol’s plan to create Italy’s second larger insurance group by merging with Fondiaria-SAI has been put on hold by the country’s antitrust authority.

Unipol’s Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri told shareholders at a meeting near Bologna on Monday that the insurer was aware of the need to reduce the market share of the group post-merger and had submitted an assessment on the subject to the antitrust body.

“We will work with the antitrust in coming days so that the (merger) suspension affects only those activities which have an irreversible impact and not every actitivity geared towards this project,” Cimbri said.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.