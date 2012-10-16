FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Unipol says must complete post-merger asset sales by end 2013
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 16, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Unipol says must complete post-merger asset sales by end 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Aviva will have to look at the market disruption caused by the asset sales, not the assets themselves)

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri said on Tuesday the group would have to complete the sale of assets put on the market to get antitrust clearance for its merger with Fondiaria-SAI by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, the CEO of UK insurance company Aviva in Italy, Patrick Dixneuf, said the sale of assets by Unipol would cause market disruption.

“It’s something we have to look at,” Dixneuf told reporters on the sidelines of a conference also attended by Cimbri.

Cimbri confirmed the new Unipol group would offer a dividend payout policy of 60-80 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman) (silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9723)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.