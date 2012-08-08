FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackrock holds 5 pct of Italy's Unipol
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 8, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Blackrock holds 5 pct of Italy's Unipol

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc has bought a 5 percent stake in Unipol, Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday, as the Italian insurer presses ahead with its plans to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI .

According to Consob filings, the New-York based investment firm bought 5.03 percent of Unipol capital on July 30 outside of the capital increase of the insurer.

Unipol agreed in January to rescue Fondiaria in a complex deal involving a four-way merger and a series of capital increases to create Italy’s No. 2 insurance group.

As part of the operation Unipol launched a rights issue worth 1.1 billion euros, some of which was not subscribed.

Newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday the banks guaranteeing the capital increases in the planned merger would sound out investors in coming weeks to sell part of unexercised rights or buy stakes the banks will end up holding.

The newspaper mentioned Blackrock.

The Consob filings also said Norges Bank held a 2 percent stake in Milano Assicurazioni which is controlled by Fondiaria.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.