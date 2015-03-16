FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian insurer Unipol says to issue 1 bln euro 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Italian insurer Unipol says to issue 1 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday it would raise 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) via a new bond maturing in 2025 following strong demand from investors for a debt exchange offer.

Unipol said in a statement it would issue 314.4 million euros of the senior unsecured 2025 bonds in exchange for notes tendered by holders of two existing bonds that mature in 2017 and 2021.

The company said given strong demand for the exchange it had decided to issue an additional 685.563 million euros of the new bond to extend the average maturity of its debt and reduce its cost.

This would strengthen the company’s liquidity position and provide funds it could use to pay cash owed to bondholders in the exchange offer, it said. ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.