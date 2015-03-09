FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol launches bond exchange offer
March 9, 2015

Unipol launches bond exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol Gruppo Finanziario is offering to exchange a new senior bond due in 2025 with two existing issues maturing in January 2017 and March 2021, in a transaction that would help lengthen the average maturity of its debt.

Unipol said in a statement on Monday the 2017 bond had an oustanding amount of 398 million euros, down from an original size of 750 million euros following a previous exchange offer carried out in February 2014.

The 2021 bond was issued in March last year for 500 million euros.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

