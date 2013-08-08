Unipol CEO says not interested in Banca Carige

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Unipol is not interested in buying a stake in Banca Carige, Unipol’s Chief Executive Carlo Cibri said on Thursday.

“Unipol is not studying any dossier on Banca Carige,” said Cimbri.

The CEO also said the group was not looking at any of the insurance assets the troubled lender has put on sale.

“We are not interested and cannot be interested in (buying) non-life insurance,” he said, adding Unipol was not looking for any partnership in life insurance business as it is focused on its planned merger with peer Fondiaria.

Italian newspapers recently reported the Carige chairman was in talks with Unipol to convince it to buy a stake in the lender under pressure to strengthen its capital base. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)