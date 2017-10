MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said in a slide on Thursday its exposure to structured products had fallen to 6.632 billion euros ($8.93 billion) on November 11 from 7.606 billion euros at the end of 2012.

Insurance regulator IVASS has previously called on the insurer to cut its large structured derivatives portfolio. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)