FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol ready to sell Fondiaria brands for antitrust OK
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Unipol ready to sell Fondiaria brands for antitrust OK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Wednesday it was ready to consider the sale of one or more brands belonging to the Fondiaria-SAI group to win antitrust approval for its plan to merge with its insurance peer.

In January, Unipol agreed a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.

But last Thursday the competition watchdog suspended the plan to investigate potential competition risks.

In a statement, Unipol said it was also prepared to freeze stakes held by the Fondiaria group in other companies.

The antitrust does not want the merger deal to strengthen ties between the new group and Mediobanca, which is also the leading shareholder in Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali.

Premafin, the vehicle which controls Fondiaria, owns 4 percent of Mediobanca, which in turn has a debt exposure to Fondiaria of over 1 billion euros. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.