Unipol ready to sell Fondiaria brands for antitrust OK

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Wednesday it was ready to consider the sale of one or more brands belonging to the Fondiaria-SAI group to win antitrust approval for its plan to merge with its insurance peer.

In January, Unipol agreed a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.

But last Thursday the competition watchdog suspended the plan to investigate potential competition risks.

In a statement, Unipol said it was also prepared to freeze stakes held by the Fondiaria group in other companies.

The antitrust does not want the merger deal to strengthen ties between the new group and Mediobanca, which is also the leading shareholder in Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali.

Premafin, the vehicle which controls Fondiaria, owns 4 percent of Mediobanca, which in turn has a debt exposure to Fondiaria of over 1 billion euros. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)