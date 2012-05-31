Unipol, Fonsai on right track for clearance-antitrust

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s antitrust body said on Thursday that insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI were moving in the right direction to win regulatory approval to a planned merger.

In January, Unipol agreed a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital hikes. But the regulator suspended the plan to investigate potential competition risks.

“After the suspension, things seem to be moving in the right direction,” antitrust chief Giovanni Pitruzzella told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Unipol has said it is ready to sell one or more brands belonging to the Fondiaria group in order to obtain a green light from the competition authority.

Investment bank Mediobanca, which has brokered the merger, has said it is ready to freeze or sell stakes it would have in the merged entity given its role as guarantor of capital increases at the two insurers. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)