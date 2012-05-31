FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol, Fonsai on right track for clearance-antitrust
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Unipol, Fonsai on right track for clearance-antitrust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s antitrust body said on Thursday that insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI were moving in the right direction to win regulatory approval to a planned merger.

In January, Unipol agreed a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital hikes. But the regulator suspended the plan to investigate potential competition risks.

“After the suspension, things seem to be moving in the right direction,” antitrust chief Giovanni Pitruzzella told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Unipol has said it is ready to sell one or more brands belonging to the Fondiaria group in order to obtain a green light from the competition authority.

Investment bank Mediobanca, which has brokered the merger, has said it is ready to freeze or sell stakes it would have in the merged entity given its role as guarantor of capital increases at the two insurers. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.