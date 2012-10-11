Unipol says taking steps to sell assets

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italian insurance company Unipol said on Thursday that moves to carry out the disposals of insurance and financial assets asked by the regulator were underway.

Earlier on Thursday, two sources said the Bologna-based insurer had lodged an appeal against conditions laid down by Italy’s competition watchdog AGCM to clear its planned takeover of peer Fondiaria-SAI to create Italy’s No. 2 player.

“Activities aimed at carrying out the process of disposal of insurance assets and financial holdings, as envisaged by a the AGCM ruling, are underway,” Unipol said in a statement.

The company also said the appeal is aimed exclusively at obtaining a review of certain measures prescribed by the antitrust without elaborating. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)