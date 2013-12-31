FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Unipol-Fondiaria merger to be effective on Jan 6
December 31, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Unipol-Fondiaria merger to be effective on Jan 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The merger between Italian insurance groups Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI to create Italy’s second-biggest insurer will be effective as of Jan 6, the companies said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the companies involved in the deal said the deed to merge Unipol Assicurazioni, Milano Assicurazioni and Premafin into Fondiaria had been stipulated on Tuesday.

The new company will be called UnipolSai Assicurazioni or UnipolSai, they said.

Fondiaria-SAI, controlled by holding company Premafin, currently controls Milano Assicurazioni.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
