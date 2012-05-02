FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol confident on Fondiaria deal after antitrust meeting
May 2, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Unipol confident on Fondiaria deal after antitrust meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol is confident about completing a planned merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI, Unipol’s chief executive said on Wednesday after meeting with Italy’s antitrust authority.

In January Unipol agreed a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger. But last Thursday the competition watchdog suspended the planned merger to investigate potential competition risks.

“I am confident we can quickly press ahead with the operation,” Carlo Cimbri told reporters after the meeting with the antitrust body.

Cimbri said the group would meet all the commitments laid down by the regulator for the operation to go ahead both as regards market share and company stakes held by Fondiaria.

A takeover of Fondiaria by Unipol would create a company with 32 percent of Italy’s non-life insurance sector and around 37 percent of its motor insurance business. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)

