RPT-Unipol sticks to conditions set for Fondiaria merger
June 8, 2012

RPT-Unipol sticks to conditions set for Fondiaria merger

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it was sticking to conditions set this week for a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI after the latter’s main owners rejected a crucial clause for the rescue deal.

Two members of the Ligresti family, which controls Fondiaria through its parent Premafin, said in a statement on Friday they would not accept a clause in the merger plan waiving protection from legal action to former managers at Fondiaria. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

