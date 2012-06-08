RPT-Unipol sticks to conditions set for Fondiaria merger

(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it was sticking to conditions set this week for a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI after the latter’s main owners rejected a crucial clause for the rescue deal.

Two members of the Ligresti family, which controls Fondiaria through its parent Premafin, said in a statement on Friday they would not accept a clause in the merger plan waiving protection from legal action to former managers at Fondiaria. (Reporting by Valentina Za)