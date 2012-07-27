FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol not aware of any Mediobanca-Ligresti accord
July 27, 2012 / 6:08 AM / 5 years ago

Unipol not aware of any Mediobanca-Ligresti accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Unipol said on Friday it was not aware of any agreement between the former owners of Premafin and Mediobanca as the insurer presses ahead with plans to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

Unipol agreed back in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria, which is controlled by Premafin, in a complex deal brokered by Italy’s top investment house Mediobanca which is owed more than 1 billion euros by Fondiaria.

But a series of judicial and regulatory hurdles, as well as disputes with Fondiaria’s heavily-indebted owners, the Ligresti family, have complicated matters.

Sources said earlier this week that Milan prosecutors had seized a letter containing an alleged agreement between Salvatore Ligresti and Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel in which Ligresti laid out conditions for the family’s exiting Premafin.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

