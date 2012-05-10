FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accord possible on Unipol having 62 pct post Fonsai merger-adviser
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Accord possible on Unipol having 62 pct post Fonsai merger-adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - A consultant to Italian holding company Premafin said on Thursday an agreement was possible that would give insurer Unipol around 62 percent of a company resulting from its merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

“We shouldn’t be too far,” university professor Maurizio Dallocchio said on the sideline of a conference.

A 62 percent stake for Unipol post-merger “is a number on which parties could agree,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, sources close to the matter had said Unipol and Fondiaria-Premafin were close to an agreement on share swap ratios for the planned merger that would give Unipol around 62 percent of the merged entity.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
