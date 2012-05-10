Accord possible on Unipol having 62 pct post Fonsai merger-adviser

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - A consultant to Italian holding company Premafin said on Thursday an agreement was possible that would give insurer Unipol around 62 percent of a company resulting from its merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

“We shouldn’t be too far,” university professor Maurizio Dallocchio said on the sideline of a conference.

A 62 percent stake for Unipol post-merger “is a number on which parties could agree,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, sources close to the matter had said Unipol and Fondiaria-Premafin were close to an agreement on share swap ratios for the planned merger that would give Unipol around 62 percent of the merged entity.