Unipol, Fondiaria delay rights issues start

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI said on Friday planned rights issue, which are part of their plans to merge, would not start on July 9 as scheduled because a regulatory green light to the prospectuses was still missing.

Fondiaria-SAI said in a statement Italian market watchdog Consob had yet to complete the authorisation proceedings.

Unipol said in a separate note that Consob would not authorise the publication of the prospectus on Friday.

Both insurers are seeking to raise 1.1 billion euros in fresh capital to fund the merger. (Reporting by Valentina Za)