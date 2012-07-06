FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol says market watchdog waives minorities bid in Fonsai merger
July 6, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Unipol says market watchdog waives minorities bid in Fonsai merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said Italy’s market regulator Consob had ruled it did not need to buy out the minorities of a unit of peer Fondiaria-SAI .

The announcement confirmed what three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Unipol agreed in January to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI in a four-way merger.

The insurer said one of the conditions for the deal to go ahead was that Consob exempted it from a mandatory bid on the minority shareholders of Fondiaria’s unit Milano Assicurazioni . (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

