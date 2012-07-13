Italy's Unipol sets underwriters for July 16 cap increase

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it signed an agreement with a group of 11 banks to underwrite its 1.1 billion euro capital increase starting July 16, one of the last steps necessary for its merger with Fondiaria.

The banks acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners are Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Nomura, Ubs and UniCredit ; while co-lead managers are Banca Akros, Banca Aletti, Banca Carige e Centrobanca.

Morgan Stanley was not among the banks that formed the consortium, despite the fact it had initially been interested.

Among the underwriting conditions are that the joint global coordinators can exit the consortium if Italy’s sovereign rating is downgraded by at least two notches.

Such a downgrade took place earlier on Friday, when Moody’s cut Italy’s rating two notches to just above junk status.

The banks were aware of the Moody’s downgrade when the agreement was finalized on Friday morning, and they agreed in any case, said a person familiar with the matter.