Unipol says 79.66 pct of ord shares in rights issue subscribed

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday 79.66 percent of the ordinary shares in the 1.1 billion euro rights issue it launched as part of plans to take over peer Fondiaria-SAI had been subscribed.

In a statement, Unipol said the 20.34 percent of ordinary shares that had not been sold would be underwritten by the banking consortium led by Mediobanca.

Including unsubscribed preference shares, the banking consortium will underwrite shares to the value of 259.997 million euros, it said.