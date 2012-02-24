FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol CEO says merger plan for Fondiaria-SAI goes ahead
#Financials
February 24, 2012

Unipol CEO says merger plan for Fondiaria-SAI goes ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOLOGNA, Italy, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday its group’s merger plans with troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI would go ahead in spite of a rival offer from a leading shareholder.

“We’re going ahead with this project,” Carlo Cimbri told reporters. Asked if the current plan could be changed after the offer from private equity funds Palladio and Sator, Cimbri said it would not.

At the end of January, investment bank Mediobanca got cooperative-controlled Unipol to agree to save the money-losing Fondiaria in a four-way merger deal.

But private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator have since acquired 8 percent of the insurer and said they are ready to pump up to 450 million euros ($599.1 million) into Fondiaria parent Premafin to shore up its capital. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

