FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol sees 2011 premiums above previous year
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

Unipol sees 2011 premiums above previous year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italian insurance company Unipol, in talks to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI , said on Monday preliminary data for 2011 indicated its premiums for the year would be above the 6.5 billion euros seen in 2010 on a like-for-like basis.

At the end of January, investment bank Mediobanca got Unipol to agree to save Italy’s No. 1 motor insurer Fondiaria in a four-way merger deal.

In a document posted on its website, Unipol said its combined ratio (claims and costs as a percentage of premiums) at the end of the year fell further from the 98.1 percent seen at the end of September.

The combined ratio at the end of 2010 was 102.1 percent.

Unipol said first indications in 2012 for the insurance market pointed to difficulty in building premiums, especially in the life sector. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.