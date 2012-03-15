Unipol sees 300 mln eur synergies from Fonsai merger

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it expects synergies of more than 300 million euros from its planned merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI as it presses ahead with plans to create Italy’s No. 2 insurer.

In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger which entailed a capital increase of around 1.1 billion euros at both insurers.

Unipol said that a business plan to 2015 based on its merger project with Fondiaria saw a net income of around 970 million euros for the company resulting from the integration, with the solvency margin reaching 150 percent.

Synergies should top 300 million euros in the medium-term, it said, adding estimates were based on its internal data and publicly available data for Fondiaria and its parent company Premafin.

Unipol’s project over Fondiaria faces opposition from private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, which have acquired 8 percent of the insurer and said they are ready to pump up to 450 million euros into Premafin to shore up its capital. However, Creditor banks UniCredit and Mediobanca, which have key say over Fondiaria’s future, have signalled they back the Unipol deal.

Unipol reported on Thursday a net loss of 94 million euros for 2011 due to goodwill impairment on its Unipol Banca unit.

It said its combined ratio stood at 95.5 percent. The target to 2015 in the merged company’s business plan was 93 percent.

Unipol said its solvency margin was 1.4 times the regulatory requirement and that it had excess capital of 900 million euros.

The combined entity under the merger plan would target non-life premiums of 10.5 billion euros in 2015, Unipol said, adding its direct non-life premiums were 4.33 billion euros in 2011.

Unipol and Fondiaria have shareholder meetings on Monday to approve the capital increases. (Reporting by Valentina Za)