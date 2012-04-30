FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Unipol sees significantly better Q1 than in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol , which is seeking to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Monday it expected a positive first-quarter, with “a significant improvement” compared to the same period of 2011.

Unipol said that between January and March premiums in its non-life business had risen 0.7 percent year-on-year to 1.075 billion euros, while the life sector had seen a 9 percent fall in premiums on a like-for-like basis, to 580 million euros.

The group’s solvency margin was estimated at around 1.5 times the regulatory minimum, Unipol said in a statement, adding this entailed an excess capital of more than 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

