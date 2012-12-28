FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Unipol, Fondiaria balance sheets not in line with rules
#Corrections News
December 28, 2012

CORRECTED-Unipol, Fondiaria balance sheets not in line with rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show period of first nine months, not first half, and that earnings will rise, not fall)

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog Consob ruled that Unipol, Fondiaria Sai, Premafin and Milano Assicurazioni failed to follow accounting rules in their 2011 balance sheets, the companies said.

Insurer Unipol’s balance sheet was also not in line with the regulations in the first half of 2012.

The four companies, which approved terms of a four-way merger recently, said they disagreed with Consob’s verdict.

Unipol added the watchdog ruling would not have changed the terms of the merger and said that its net earnings for the first nine months of 2012 would rise by 31.8 million euros when applying watchdog accounting criteria. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
