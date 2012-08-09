UPDATE 1-S&P downgrades Unipol on Fonsai merger risks

* S&P cuts Unipol on Fonsai merger plan

* Unipol H1 net rises 112 pct to 121 million euros

* Chairman says confident on positive 2012 (Recasts lead, adds detail, background, S&P downgrade)

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol’s credit rating was downgraded by Standard & Poor’s on Thursday because of risks associated with the company’s planned rescue of rival Fondiaria-SAI.

S&P said its downgrade of Unipol Assicurazioni and its holding company Unipol Gruppo Finanziario, reflected the weaker financial situation of the group as a result of the planned Fondaria deal.

A credit rating downgrade can lead to higher borrowing costs.

The agency also said the merger and integration plans carried high execution risk and financial uncertainties, and, if these were executed, could further weaken the Unipol group’s financial risk profile.

At the same time S&P raised its rating on Fondiaria to ‘B+’ from ‘B’.

Unipol agreed back in January to a plan brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to rescue troubled Fondiaria, which has a solvency ratio below the regulatory minimum and had a net loss in 2011 of more than 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion).

The merger, which included three capital increases, has met with a series of regulatory and judicial hurdles. It is slated to be approved in the final quarter and to be operative at the start of 2013.

Unipol reported a 112 percent increase in first half net profits to 121 million euros on Thursday as a fall in costs and claims offset a drop in premiums.

“The board is very pleased with the results... (achieved) in a very difficult context,” the group’s chairman Pierluigi Stefanini said on a conference call, adding he was confident about a “positive conclusion to 2012.”

But the insurer is exposed to a range of investments known as structured products, which the group’s chief executive Carlo Cimbri has previously said could generate a potential loss.

It said these products were on its books at 3.184 billion euros while the market value was 2.420 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)