FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol says Allianz, Axa, Zurich, others interested in its assets
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Unipol says Allianz, Axa, Zurich, others interested in its assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol has received 10-15 expressions of interest for the portfolio of assets it must sell as part of its deal to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, the company’s CEO said on Thursday.

“The parties interested include Allianz, Axa , Aviva, Zurich, Cattolica and several private equity funds,” Carlo Cimbri said in a meeting with the foreign press.

Unipol has been forced by Italy’s antritrust authority to sell portfolio assets worth around 1.7 billion euros as part of its rescue of the Fondiaria-SAI group.

Cimbri also said the combined group would consider eliminating savings shares of Fondiaria-SAI and its unit Milano Assicurazioni but addded nothing was on the table as yet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.