Unipol completes buy of 26.55 pct of Milano unit saving shares
August 9, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Unipol completes buy of 26.55 pct of Milano unit saving shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it had completed the purchase of 26.55 percent of saving shares of unit Milano Assicurazioni via a reverse accelerated bookbuilding for a total of 22.9 million euros ($30.65 million).

Unipol, set to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, already controls Fondiaria which in turn controls Milano.

Through the purchase, Unipol is seeking to secure enough Milano Assicurazioni savings shares to reach the legal quorum to pass resolutions to approve the merger project, the insurer has said.

$1 = 0.7471 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes

