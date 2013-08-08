Unipol to purchase savings shares of Milano Assicurazioni

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it would buy savings shares of unit Milano Assicurazioni via a reverse accelerated bookbuilding.

Unipol, set to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, already controls Fondiaria which controls Milano.

The move is aimed at facilitating approval of its integration with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and Milano.

Through the purchase, Unipol is seeking to secure enough Milano Assicurazioni savings shares to reach the legal quorum to pass resolutions to approve the merger project, the insurer said.