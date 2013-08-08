FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol to purchase savings shares of Milano Assicurazioni
August 8, 2013 / 5:17 PM / in 4 years

Unipol to purchase savings shares of Milano Assicurazioni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it would buy savings shares of unit Milano Assicurazioni via a reverse accelerated bookbuilding.

Unipol, set to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, already controls Fondiaria which controls Milano.

The move is aimed at facilitating approval of its integration with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and Milano.

Through the purchase, Unipol is seeking to secure enough Milano Assicurazioni savings shares to reach the legal quorum to pass resolutions to approve the merger project, the insurer said.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
