UPDATE 1-Italy's Unipol says Allianz makes offer for insurance assets

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Unipol said on Wednesday Allianz had made an offer to buy some assets it must sell for antitrust reasons and the Italian insurer will discuss the proposal at meetings called for next Tuesday.

In a statement, Unipol and its UnipolSai unit said CEO Carlo Cimbri viewed positively a deal with Allianz because it would allow the Italian group to comply with the measures ordered by the local competition watchdog.

“The proposal will be therefore submitted with recommendation for a favourable vote to the attention of the competent corporate bodies,” Cimbri said in the joint statement.

Unipol said following the meetings due next week it aimed to negotiate and finalise binding agreements with Allianz.

For Allianz, Europe’s biggest insurer, a deal with Unipol would mean a further expansion in Italy, where it already ranks among the top six companies in terms of premium income.

Unipol agreed to buy its troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI in 2012 in a complex rescue deal that created Italy’s second-biggest insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali with around 37 percent of the domestic auto insurance market.

To clear the deal, which was finalised in December, the Italian antitrust authority has imposed the sale of a portfolio of assets with premiums worth around 1.7 billion euros.

The decision to look into the Allianz proposal comes as the boards of Unipol and UnipolSai unit decided to reject a separate offer from Belgian company Ageas.

The offer from Allianz SpA, the Italian arm of the German company, concerns some insurance assets of former Fondiaria unit Milano Assicurazioni, now part of UnipolSai, it said.