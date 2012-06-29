FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy prosecutors to seek clarification on Unipol
June 29, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Italy prosecutors to seek clarification on Unipol

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors will ask regulators to verify conflicting estimates about Unipol’s financial strength, a judicial source said on Friday, in a move that could further undermine Unipol’s planned rescue of fellow insurer Fondiaria-SAI.

Goldman Sachs, which advises Fondiaria in the deal, said in a confidential document seen by Reuters that Unipol’s net asset value would be negative for 209 million euros ($265 million) after a 1.1 billion euro capital increase it would carry out as part of the rescue plan.

However Lazard, which advises Unipol, says Unipol’s net asset value would be positive for 1.5 billion euros.

Unipol, whose rescue plan includes a friendly takeover of Fondiaria, has disputed Goldman Sach’s assessment.

“It’s obvious that there is a huge difference (between the two estimates),” said the source. “Especially given that these are the numbers on which the merger’s share swap ratios will be based.”

