Unipol exposure to Italian quake 40 mln euro - CEO
June 22, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Unipol exposure to Italian quake 40 mln euro - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said the damages it was exposed to for the two deadly earthquakes that struck Northern Italy in May stood at 40 million euros.

“There were two quakes... we estimate around 20 million euros each,” Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said in a conference call.

Some press reports had said the insurer could be exposed to heavy losses because of the earthquakes in Italy’s Emilia Romagna region.

Unipol is based in Bologna which is the largest city in Emilia Romagna.

