MILAN, June 30 Italy's Unipol said on Friday it would shift 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of bad loans from its banking unit to a special vehicle as part of broader plans to overhaul the financial group.

Unipol, which controls Italy's No. 2 insurer UnipolSai , said in a statement the aim was to ring fence the whole bad loan portfolio of Unipol Banca to clean up its balance sheet.

In order to transfer them, the group wrote down the loans to reflect a benchmark market price of just 20 cents to the euro, it said. Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri told a conference call the low market value was due to an excess of supply as lenders were under regulatory pressure to cut bad debts.

"Our intention is to work on the portfolio with a dedicated structure to maximise recoveries," he said.

Italian banks are saddled with a mountain of bad debts that grew during a harsh recession.

Bologna-based Unipol said it had approved the sale of two holdings to UnipolSai with the aim of putting all its insurance business in the hands of its main operating unit.

Unipol said the various transactions would have a negative impact on its results to the tune of 780 million euros but added it would be offset by capital gains from the sale of the two holdings.

Cimbri, who ruled out any merger of Unipol and its subsidiary, said the reorganisation would have no impact on the group's dividend policy.

In a separate statement, UnipolSai said the acquisitions were expected to shave about 17 percentage points off its Solvency II ratio at the end of 2017.

At 0710 GMT, UnipolSai shares were down 1.9 percent while the European insurance sector was down 0.1 percent. Shares in Unipol were up 5 percent.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Mark Potter)