MILAN, June 30 Italy's Unipol said on
Friday it would shift 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of bad
loans from its banking unit to a special vehicle as part of
broader plans to overhaul the financial group.
Unipol, which controls Italy's No. 2 insurer UnipolSai
, said in a statement the aim was to ring fence the whole
bad loan portfolio of Unipol Banca to clean up its balance
sheet.
In order to transfer them, the group wrote down the loans to
reflect a benchmark market price of just 20 cents to the euro,
it said. Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri told a conference call the low
market value was due to an excess of supply as lenders were
under regulatory pressure to cut bad debts.
"Our intention is to work on the portfolio with a dedicated
structure to maximise recoveries," he said.
Italian banks are saddled with a mountain of bad debts that
grew during a harsh recession.
Bologna-based Unipol said it had approved the sale of two
holdings to UnipolSai with the aim of putting all its insurance
business in the hands of its main operating unit.
Unipol said the various transactions would have a negative
impact on its results to the tune of 780 million euros but added
it would be offset by capital gains from the sale of the two
holdings.
Cimbri, who ruled out any merger of Unipol and its
subsidiary, said the reorganisation would have no impact on the
group's dividend policy.
In a separate statement, UnipolSai said the acquisitions
were expected to shave about 17 percentage points off its
Solvency II ratio at the end of 2017.
At 0710 GMT, UnipolSai shares were down 1.9 percent while
the European insurance sector was down 0.1 percent.
Shares in Unipol were up 5 percent.
($1 = 0.8752 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Andrea Mandala; Editing by
Mark Potter)