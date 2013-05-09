Italy's Unipol says Q1 net profit 135 mln euros

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol, which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit before minorities was 135 million euros ($177 million) from a restated 88 million euros a year ago.

Net profit after minorities dropped to 50 million euros from 85 million euros, it said in a statement.

The combined ratio - a measure of industrial performance - improved to 92 percent at the end of March from a pro forma of 97.8 percent a year ago, it said.

In 2012, Unipol agreed to rescue the Fondiaria group in a complex deal which involved a series of capital increases.

The Bologna-based group currently controls Fondiaria-SAI parent company Prefamin. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of 2013. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting By Stpehen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)