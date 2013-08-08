FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol confirms 2013 targets after H1 results
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2013 / 4:47 PM / in 4 years

Unipol confirms 2013 targets after H1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol, which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, confirmed its full-year insurance targets on Thursday after posting a first-half net profit of 202 million euros ($270.39 million).

Unipol already controls the Fondiaria-SAI group which it has consolidated since the third quarter of last year.

The combined ratio - a measure of industrial performance - improved to 92.2 percent at the end of June from a pro forma of 97.9 percent a year ago, it said.

The Solvency I ratio was 1.6 times regulatory requirements with excess capital to the tune of 2.8 billion euros, it said.

The insurer said it had launched a share buyback programme. ($1 = 0.7471 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.