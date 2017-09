MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Unipol, the holding company that controls insurer UnipolSai, on Wednesday reported a full-year consolidated net profit of 505 million euros ($571 million), up from 188 million the previous year.

Unipol said its solvency margin stood at 168 percent.

The company proposed a dividend of 0.17 euros per ordinary share and 0.19 euros per preference share. ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)