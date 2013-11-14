FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol confirms 2013 insurance business target
#Financials
November 14, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

Unipol confirms 2013 insurance business target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol, which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, confirmed its full-year profitability target for its insurance business on Thursday after posting a first-half net profit of 363 million euros ($489 million).

Unipol which already controls the Fondiaria-SAI group which it has consolidated as of the third quarter of last year.

The Solvency I ratio was 1.7 times regulatory requirements with excess capital to the tune of 3.1 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)

