FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UnipolSai working on conversion of savings shares - CEO
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

UnipolSai working on conversion of savings shares - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian insurer UnipolSai is working on simplifying its capital structure by converting savings shares into ordinary shares, its chief executive said on Friday.

The equity capital of UnipolSai, born from the merger of Italian insurers Unipol and FondiariaSAI, currently includes two types of savings shares in addition to ordinary shares.

“I have said in the past that FonSAI had a byzantine capital structure and that we would work to simplify it,” CEO Carlo Cimbri told an analyst call on Friday.

“Works are well ahead,” he added, referring specifically to savings shares but declining to give a more precise timing.

Cimbri also said UnipolSai saw its full-year profit above the target set in its business plan for 2014 after reporting a nine-month net profit of 593 million euros ($738 million).

“Our business plan envisaged a 2014 net profit of 600 million euros. I believe this year too we can do better than what we had planned in 2012.” (1 US dollar = 0.8036 euro) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.