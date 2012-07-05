FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy mkt watchdog exempts Unipol from minority bid-sources
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2012 / 7:52 PM / 5 years ago

Italy mkt watchdog exempts Unipol from minority bid-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s market regulator Consob ruled on Thursday that insurer Unipol does not need to buy out the minorities of a unit of peer Fondiaria-SAI , three sources close to the matter said, removing one of the last hurdles towards a merger.

“Consob has waived the need for a mandatory bid on Milano Assicurazioni’s minorities,” one of the sources said.

Unipol agreed in January to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI in a four-way merger.

The insurer said one of the conditions for the deal to go ahead was that Consob exempted it from a mandatory bid on the minority shareholders of Fondiaria’s unit Milano.

Unipol and Fondiaria said on Thursday they would launch rights issues to fund the merger on Monday, provided Consob waived the need for minorities bids. (Reporting by Steve Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.