FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU clears Allianz acquisition of UnipolSai assets
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

EU clears Allianz acquisition of UnipolSai assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - The EU Commission said on Wednesday it had cleared the sale of non-life insurance assets by Italy’s UnipolSai to Germany’s Allianz.

In March Unipol agreed to sell assets with premiums worth about 1.1 billion euros ($1.50 billion)to the German insurer, a move it said would allow it to comply with Italian regulators.

Italy’s antitrust authority had ordered Unipol to sell a portfolio of assets with premiums worth about 1.7 billion euros after it agreed to buy troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI in 2012.

The Commission, which examined the deal under the normal merger review procedure, concluded that it would not raise competition concerns citing limited overlaps.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.