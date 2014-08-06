FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnipolSai will not use Allianz sale proceeds for special dividend
August 6, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

UnipolSai will not use Allianz sale proceeds for special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s UnipolSai will not use the capital gains from the sale of assets to German rival Allianz SE to pay a special dividend, the insurer’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“I would exclude a special dividend absolutely,” Carlo Cimbri said in a conference call on first half results.

Earlier this year Italy’s No. 2 insurer agreed to sell a portfolio of assets to Allianz for 440 million euros ($588 million).

Cimbri also said the group expected to beat the targets for 2014 that were in the group’s three year plan.

1 US dollar = 0.7477 euro Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
