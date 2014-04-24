FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UnipolSai sells 202 million euro mandatory convertible bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2014 / 4:12 PM / 3 years ago

UnipolSai sells 202 million euro mandatory convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - UnipolSai has issued a 201.8 million euro ($279 mln) bond that will convert automatically into company’s shares at maturity on Dec. 31, 2015, following a four-way merger which created Italy’s second-biggest insurer.

UnipolSai was born from the merger of insurer Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, controlled by holding company Premafin. The mandatory convertible bond is part of Premafin’s debt restructuring accords sealed at the time of the merger.

The company said in a statement on Thursday banks that were Premafin’s creditors and are now creditors of UnipolSai had bought 134.3 million euros of the bond. Parent company Unipol Gruppo Finanziario has bought the rest. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.