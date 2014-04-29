FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipolsai to present plan to simplify capital structure in 2014
April 29, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Unipolsai to present plan to simplify capital structure in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN LAZZAERO DI SAVENA, Italy, April 29 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipolsai aims to present to shareholders a plan to streamline its capital structure by the end of this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The objective is to have “one single category of shares represented by the ordinary ones,” CEO Carlo Cimbri said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The capital of Unipolsai includes ordinary stocks and a smaller portion of preference shares , which pay higher dividends but carry no voting rights.

Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup has already announced plans to buy out its preference or saving shares, fuelling speculation other companies could do the same. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini)

