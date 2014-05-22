FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol denies wrongdoing in Fondiaria-SAI probe
May 22, 2014

Unipol denies wrongdoing in Fondiaria-SAI probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Unipol said on Thursday it and its top executives had acted in a correct and transparent way during a two-year process that led to the merger with smaller peer Fondiaria-SAI, after news that its chief executive was under investigation for alleged market rigging.

Unipol, the holding company that controls insurer UnipolSai, said in a statement it hoped the probe would be completed quickly and noted that the merger was finalised on January 6, 2014 after winning all the necessary approvals from regulators.

It said that until Thursday the company had not received any request for information or clarification about the merger.

Earlier, a source close to the investigation had said Carlo Cimbri, chief executive of Unipol and UnipolSai had been placed under investigation for alleged market rigging as part of a probe into the merger. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)

