Unipol group CEO not interested in top position at UniCredit-source
May 19, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Unipol group CEO not interested in top position at UniCredit-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Unipol Group Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri is not interested in the CEO position at Italian bank UniCredit, a source said on Thursday, citing comments made by Cimbri at a Unipol event in London.

“I am good where I am, (moving to UniCredit) is not an option on the table,” Cimbri answered to analysts asking about a possible appointment as new top executive at UniCredit, a source who attended the closed-door event told Reuters.

Italian newspapers have mentioned Cimbri as a possible candidate to succeed UniCredit’s Federico Ghizzoni in the management reshuffle expected to take place soon. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini)

